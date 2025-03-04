AIRLINK 176.49 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.27%)
BOP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
FLYNG 28.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
HUBC 132.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.73%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
OGDC 212.95 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.56%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
POWER 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.81%)
PRL 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,869 Increased By 104.5 (0.89%)
BR30 35,532 Increased By 287.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 112,635 Increased By 647.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 34,940 Increased By 263.8 (0.76%)
Upbeat New Zealand feel ‘lucky’ in Lahore for South Africa semi-final

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 11:28am

New Zealand bring “positive emotions” on their return to Lahore for the Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa after good results during the Pakistan tri-series, coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday.

New Zealand beat a vastly different South Africa team by six wickets in Lahore three weeks ago, two days after beating Pakistan at the same venue in warmups for the ODI tournament.

“We are lucky. We’ve had some experience playing here in the tri-series before the tournament actually kicked off,” Stead told reporters on a video call.

“We’ve got some on-ground experience and I guess some positive emotions to fall back on the way we played here as well.”

Though losing to India on a spin-friendly wicket in Dubai, New Zealand were happy how their three-pronged pace attack of Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke performed to restrict the South Asians to 249-9.

Stead, also a selector, said it was likely New Zealand would stick with the same trio and complement them with spin from their contingent of all-rounders as they did against India and in the previous win against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand produced 300-plus totals in both their recent wins in Lahore, and Stead said taking wickets in the early and middle overs would be key to prevent South Africa from batting big.

“We haven’t been down to the ground yet to see if we’re on a used wicket or not, but generally these wickets are pretty good batting surfaces,” he added.

New Zealand battle-ready after ‘tough’ Pakistan leg: Stead

“They don’t bounce too much.” South Africa will have a very different team than the lineup that played in the tri-series.

Tabraiz Shamsi has not appeared at the Champions Trophy but Stead suggested the left-arm wrist spinner might be called up in place of paceman Lungi Ngidi.

“They’re a very, very good side and we’re going to have to play right near our best to beat them,” he added.

