AIRLINK 176.02 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1%)
BOP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
FCCL 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
FLYNG 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.98%)
HUBC 132.71 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.7%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
MLCF 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
OGDC 212.71 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.81%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.42%)
PTC 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.22%)
SYM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.92%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TRG 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WAVESAPP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,860 Increased By 95.6 (0.81%)
BR30 35,528 Increased By 283.7 (0.81%)
KSE100 112,656 Increased By 669.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 34,952 Increased By 275.6 (0.79%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans, corn near 2-month low as Trump tariffs loom; wheat firm

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 11:10am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans lost more ground on Tuesday while corn ticked higher, with both markets trading near their lowest since early January ahead of US tariffs on key trading partners which are likely to disrupt agricultural flows.

Wheat edged higher on support from dry weather in India.

“The fundamental picture for soybeans is bearish given the supplies from South America,” said one oilseed trader in Singapore.

“The market direction will also depend on how China reacts to US tariffs.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.4% to $10.08 a bushel, as of 0249 GMT, while corn added 0.1% to $4.56-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat rose 0.1% to $5.48-1/2 a bushel.

US President Donald Trump said that 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will definitely take effect on Tuesday, raising fears of a trade war in North America and sending financial markets reeling.

China is targeting American agricultural exports as it prepares countermeasures against fresh US import tariffs, China’s state-backed Global Times reported.

China is by far the world’s largest soybean importer, and Mexico is a major buyer of US soybeans, corn and wheat.

Soybeans down 1-3 cents, corn and wheat mixed

Brazil’s cultivated soybean area for the 2024/25 season was 50% harvested by February 27, up from 39% a week earlier and 48% by the same time last year, AgRural data shows.

Forecasts of dryness in India supported wheat prices although news of a large Australian wheat crop limited gains.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

Corn Soybeans soymeal soyoil

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans, corn near 2-month low as Trump tariffs loom; wheat firm

Aurangzeb leads talks as Pakistan, IMF kick off bailout discussion

KSE-100 gains over 300 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

Trump halts all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

Oil slides on OPEC+ output increase, US tariff uncertainty

Israeli fire kills two Palestinians in Gaza amid impasse over ceasefire

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Read more stories