AIRLINK 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.16%)
BOP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
CNERGY 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
FLYNG 28.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
HUBC 132.71 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.7%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
MLCF 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.96 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.29%)
POWER 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PPL 172.44 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.92%)
PRL 33.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 32.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
SYM 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TRG 58.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,869 Increased By 104.5 (0.89%)
BR30 35,532 Increased By 287.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 112,635 Increased By 647.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 34,940 Increased By 263.8 (0.76%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China hits back at US imports as Trump’s fresh tariffs take effect

Reuters Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 11:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China on Tuesday swiftly retaliated against fresh US tariffs, announcing 10%-15% hikes to import levies covering a range of American agricultural and food products, and placing twenty-five US firms under export and investment restrictions.

The extra 10% duty US President Donald Trump threatened China with last week entered into force at 0501 GMT on March 4, resulting in a cumulative 20% tariff in response to what the White House considers Chinese inaction over drug flows.

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

The tariff represents an additional hike to preexisting levies on thousands of Chinese goods. The US has argued that China supplies chemicals used in fentanyl production. China has denied any wrongdoing.

Beijing will impose an additional 15% tariff on US chicken, wheat, corn and cotton and an extra 10% levy on US soybeans, sorghum, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits and vegetables and dairy imports from March. 10, the finance ministry announced in a statement.

China stocks dip on tariff risks, parliamentary meetings eyed

“The US’s unilateral tariffs measures seriously violate World Trade Organization rules and undermine the basis for economic and trade cooperation between China and the US,” China’s commerce ministry said in a separate statement.

“China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” the statement added.

China White House US President Donald Trump China’s commerce ministry Chinese finance ministry US products Trump's fresh tariffs

Comments

200 characters

China hits back at US imports as Trump’s fresh tariffs take effect

Aurangzeb leads talks as Pakistan, IMF kick off bailout discussion

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

Trump halts all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

Oil slides on OPEC+ output increase, US tariff uncertainty

Israeli fire kills two Palestinians in Gaza amid impasse over ceasefire

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Read more stories