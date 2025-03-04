AIRLINK 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.02%)
JD Vance says giving US economic interest in Ukraine is a security guarantee

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: U.S. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on Monday that giving Washington an economic interest in the future of Ukraine will serve as a security guarantee for the country that Russia invaded in February 2022.

“If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine,” Vance said in the interview.

Trump halts all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years,” he added.

