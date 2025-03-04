AIRLINK 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.02%)
BOP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
CNERGY 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 39.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.35%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.54%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.26%)
OGDC 212.85 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
PIAHCLA 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
PIBTL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
PPL 171.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.54%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SEARL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
TRG 58.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,798 Increased By 33.8 (0.29%)
BR30 35,348 Increased By 103.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 112,308 Increased By 321.2 (0.29%)
KSE30 34,782 Increased By 105.5 (0.3%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pope Francis had two respiratory ‘insufficiencies’, back on ventilation, Vatican says

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 07:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis suffered two episodes of “acute respiratory insufficiency” on Monday, the Vatican said, a setback for the 88-year-old pontiff as he battles double pneumonia.

Francis, who has been in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14, is again receiving “non-invasive, mechanical ventilation” to help with his breathing.

“Today, the Holy Father experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus,” the latest detailed medical update said.

The pope also suffered a bronchospasm, akin to an asthma attack, which required doctors to perform two bronchoscopies, or procedures to inspect his air passages. The pope’s prognosis remained “guarded”, the statement said, which means Francis is not out of danger.

A Vatican official, who did not wish to be named because he was not authorised to discuss the pope’s health, said the pontiff’s blood tests on Monday had remained stable.

The pope’s doctors believe the respiratory episode was part of his body’s normal response in fighting infection, the official added.

There had been relatively upbeat statements about Francis’ condition over the weekend, after a previous bronchospasm on Friday.

The pope received ventilation after that earlier episode, but switched on Sunday to receiving oxygen from a small tube placed under his nose.

Francis has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Hospitalised pope stable, rested overnight: Vatican

Double pneumonia is a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.

He has not been seen in public since entering hospital, his longest absence from view since his papacy started in March 2013, and his doctors have not said how long his treatment might last.

Pope Francis Pneumonia Vatican Vatican reports

Comments

200 characters

Pope Francis had two respiratory ‘insufficiencies’, back on ventilation, Vatican says

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Pacts revision with IPPs: Development partners informed of possible scenarios

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

Profitability of listed banks rises 5pc YoY

PCGA report reveals sharp decline in cotton production

PBS conducts first digital census: Around 7.8pc of total population unemployed

PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

Read more stories