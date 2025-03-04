AIRLINK 172.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.88%)
BOP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 39.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.35%)
HUMNL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.62%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.45%)
OGDC 212.60 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.4%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2%)
PPL 171.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.54%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SEARL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,798 Increased By 33.8 (0.29%)
BR30 35,348 Increased By 103.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 112,368 Increased By 381.6 (0.34%)
KSE30 34,803 Increased By 126.7 (0.37%)
BR Research

Cement earnings persevere

BR Research Published 04 Mar, 2025 07:16am

The cement industry is returning to past financial glories in the first half of FY25, despite construction demand remaining weak throughout the period across domestic markets. But exports coming to the rescue and strong pricing power in nearly all markets have enabled cement companies to collectively expand their post-tax earnings by 31 percent. By no means, a small feat, this performance is consistent across most big and small players, with the exception of a few troubled companies that have been financially strained for a while.

As an industry (16 listed companies are used for this analysis) that relies heavily on imported coal, costs per ton sold only went up by 2 percent as companies diversify their fuel sources. International coal prices have remained constant over the past year which boded well for southern players that are procuring the material from South Africa while Afghan coal is still an option for northern players as long as it is the more affordable of the two. This together with the increase in net prices allowed margins to grow to an industry combined of 31 percent in 1HY25.

At roughly an 8 percent increase in revenue per ton sold, pricing has certainly come into play and was not diluted by costs at all. In fact, cost management has played a dominant role in determining the financial prowess of the cement industry historically, and that hasn’t changed. Despite higher exports leading to increased distribution expenses, overheads remained at 6 percent of revenue, the same as last year. Financial costs fell to 5 percent (from 6%) as interest rates came down. Other income provided cover—5 percent of revenue vs. 3 percent last year. Together this contributed to combined earnings reaching Rs57 billion, and a net margin of 16 percent. If other income as a share of revenue seems small, as a share of before-tax earnings, they were 20 percent (up from 18%) significantly buttressing the bottom line.

As the industry inches closer to the end of FY25, it is safe to assume that if prices remain at current levels, cement companies will end the year with an impressive growth trajectory. This will be set forth by exports contributing more than 20 percent to the mix and helping companies cover their fixed costs. Even if domestic demand does not recover in a major way, cement companies will always have pricing power to fall on.

