Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

Woman suicide bomber targets troops, martyrs soldier

AFP | NNI Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

QUETTA: A woman suicide bomber targeted a convoy of paramilitary troops in Balochistan on Monday, martyring at least one soldier and injuring four others, officials said.

“At least one Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was killed, and four others were injured when a female suicide bomber targeted an FC convoy in Kalat district,” a senior administration official Bilal Shabbir told AFP.

Habib Babai, a local police official, also confirmed the toll to AFP.

No group has claimed the attack.-AFP

NNI adds: According to Kalat Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir, the attack took place on the National Highway near the Mughalzai area. He confirmed that the blast was carried out by a female suicide bomber who detonated explosives near the passing convoy.

As a result of the explosion, one FC soldier, identified as Naik Attaullah, was martyred, while four others — sepoys Vakil, Zayed, Abbas, and Mushtaq — sustained injuries. Among them, one soldier is reported to be in critical condition.

Following the incident, security forces and Levies personnel cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the FC camp for medical assistance.

Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir also confirmed that the wing commander of the FC convoy remained unharmed in the attack. Security in the area has been heightened in the wake of the incident.

