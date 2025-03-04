AIRLINK 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.16%)
BOP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.35%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.23%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
PPL 171.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.54%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SEARL 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
SYM 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,781 Increased By 16.8 (0.14%)
BR30 35,276 Increased By 31.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 112,450 Increased By 463 (0.41%)
KSE30 34,810 Increased By 133.5 (0.39%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-04

Royal Society of top scientists mulls call to oust Musk

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

LONDON: Britain’s Royal Society will hold a crunch meeting on Monday following calls to expel technology billionaire Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, from the prestigious institute of scientists.

Founded in 1660, the Royal Society describes itself as a “fellowship of many of the world’s most eminent scientists” and is a key voice in the global scientific community.

Past members have included Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Dorothy Hodgkin, Benjamin Franklin and Stephen Hawking.

But after members raised concerns about Musk, the owner of SpaceX, Tesla and the social network X who was elected a fellow in 2018, the organisation said it would discuss “the principles around public pronouncements and behaviours of fellows”.

Nobel prize winners were among more than 3,000 people who signed an open letter last month saying Musk had broken the Society’s code of conduct by promoting “unfounded conspiracy theories”. Researchers say changes Musk made to X after his 2022 takeover of the site formerly known as Twitter have led to a spike in misinformation.

The 53-year-old has also repeatedly used his own account to spread falsehoods including inaccurate claims about Covid-19, vaccines, miscarriages and heart problems.

UK Elon Musk Britain Royal Society top scientists social network X

Comments

200 characters

Royal Society of top scientists mulls call to oust Musk

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Pacts revision with IPPs: Development partners informed of possible scenarios

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

Profitability of listed banks rises 5pc YoY

PCGA report reveals sharp decline in cotton production

PBS conducts first digital census: Around 7.8pc of total population unemployed

PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

Read more stories