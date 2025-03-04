AIRLINK 174.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
Pakistan

Walton Road Upgradation Project brings significant improvements

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: The Walton Road Upgradation Project, initiated by the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as CBD Punjab, is bringing significant improvements to one of Lahore’s key thoroughfares, Walton Road.

Designed to modernize infrastructure and enhance urban aesthetics, the project includes the rehabilitation of the main carriageway, the development of green belts, and extensive horticulture work. These improvements aim to ensure smoother traffic flow, improved drainage, and a cleaner, healthier environment for the residents of Walton.

Residents of Walton have expressed their appreciation, noting that long-standing issues that have persisted for the past thirty years are finally being addressed. A major improvement has been developing an efficient sewage system, which has effectively prevented water accumulation, even after recent rain spells.

Previously, the presence of the ADA Nullah in the area led to foul odors, unsanitary conditions, and various health hazards, even causing damage to household electronics. CBD Punjab’s initiative to remove the drain and replace it with well-maintained green belts has not only beautified the area but has also significantly improved environmental and public health conditions.

In addition to these infrastructure upgrades, the project is aligned with CBD Punjab’s commitment to sustainable urban development.

The incorporation of green belts and extensive tree plantations along Walton Road is part of a broader vision to create environmentally friendly urban spaces. These green initiatives contribute to reducing pollution, improving air quality, and mitigating urban heat effects.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, underscored the project’s importance, stating: “The Walton Road Upgradation Project reflects our commitment to modernizing Lahore’s infrastructure while ensuring environmental sustainability. By addressing decades-old issues, improving traffic flow, and enhancing the urban environment with green spaces, we are striving to improve the quality of life for residents.

CBD Punjab remains dedicated to sustainable urban development, and Walton Road is just one of many transformative projects in our vision for a progressive Punjab.“

Residents are also optimistic about the timely completion of service lanes along Walton Road.

According to CBD Punjab officials, the primary construction work has made significant progress, with the water-bound base of the service lanes prepared. Additionally, further plantation efforts are in progress to enhance the area’s environmental sustainability, ensuring a healthier and more aesthetically pleasing urban space.

