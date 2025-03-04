Corporate Affairs & Sustainability: Syngenta appoints M Ali Murtaza as Head

KARACHI: Syngenta Pakistan has announced the appointment of Syed Mohammad Ali Murtaza as the ‘Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability’ effective 3rd March, 2025.

Ali holds a Master’s degree in Development Economics & Politics from SOAS - University of London. Beyond his professional achievements, Ali is an avid tennis enthusiast, serving as Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation and Member of the Juniors Committee at the International Tennis Federation.

Over the years, Ali has made significant achievements across the petrochemical, digital financial services, and telecom sectors, while gaining expertise in stakeholder engagement, regulatory affairs, and business development.

Prior to joining Syngenta Pakistan, he served as ‘Regional Head of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs’ at Jazz - a leading telecom enterprise.

