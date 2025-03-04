AIRLINK 172.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.88%)
BOP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 39.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.35%)
HUMNL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.62%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.45%)
OGDC 212.60 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.4%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2%)
PPL 171.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.54%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SEARL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,798 Increased By 33.8 (0.29%)
BR30 35,348 Increased By 103.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 112,425 Increased By 438.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 34,796 Increased By 120.5 (0.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

Sindh CM directs DCs to check edibles’ prices

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities concerned to control prices of items...
INP Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities concerned to control prices of items during Ramazan.

Addressing a meeting here on Monday, Murad directed all divisional commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers as per law.

The Sindh Chief Minister also directed to ensure un-interrupted electricity during the Ramzan ul Mubarak.

The meeting was informed that over 250 Bachat Bazaars have been established in Karachi city.

