Sindh CM directs DCs to check edibles’ prices

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities concerned to control prices of items during Ramazan.

Addressing a meeting here on Monday, Murad directed all divisional commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers as per law.

The Sindh Chief Minister also directed to ensure un-interrupted electricity during the Ramzan ul Mubarak.

The meeting was informed that over 250 Bachat Bazaars have been established in Karachi city.