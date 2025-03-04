AIRLINK 174.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
Pakistan

PTA Chairman represents Pakistan at GSMA Roundtable

Press Release Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) represents Pakistan in GSMA’s roundtable, “The Sky is Not the Limit: Spectrum Challenges for Direct-to-Device Connectivity,” held during the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

The event brought together global industry leaders to discuss spectrum availability and regulatory frameworks for satellite and terrestrial networks.

Chairman PTA, Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (retd), HI (M), reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to innovation, equitable spectrum allocation, and seamless connectivity. He emphasized the importance of global collaboration in bridging digital divides and strengthening telecom infrastructure.

PTA remains dedicated to advancing emerging technologies, driving digital transformation, and shaping Pakistan’s telecom sector to meet future connectivity needs.

