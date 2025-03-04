AIRLINK 175.01 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.42%)
World Wildlife Day marked: PM urges masses to play due role in safeguarding remarkable wildlife

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for joining hands to “promote love for the country’s wildlife treasures and fulfill our responsibilities as responsible members of the global community.”

On World Wildlife Day, he emphasised the vital link between humanity and nature, urging masses to play their role in safeguarding the remarkable wildlife that enhances the world and ecosystems.

He said that Pakistan is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including snow leopards in the Himalayas, Indus River dolphins, and whale sharks in the Arabian Sea.

He added that these species are not only a part of our natural heritage but also crucial for maintaining ecological balance and supporting our environment and economy.

He emphasised that the theme for this year, “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet,” highlights the urgent requirement for creative financial solutions to protect wildlife species, adding the theme also acknowledges the vital role these species play in preserving healthy ecosystems, promoting sustainable economies, and ensuring human welfare.

“Investing in a sustainable future for both our people and the planet, our Green Pakistan Programme empowers local communities with economic opportunities that deter poaching and habitat destruction,” he added.

He maintained that being a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) enhances the legal framework to combat illegal wildlife trade.

He continued that the Wildlife Rescue Center, established by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) under the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, is dedicated to rehabilitating injured, orphaned, and abused animals with the goal of reintroducing them into the wild or providing placement in sanctuaries tailored to their individual requirements.

He concluded by stating that the government, in partnership with local communities, conservationists, and international partners, is working together to enhance efforts in raising awareness about the critical importance of biodiversity.

