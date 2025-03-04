AIRLINK 174.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

Non-bailable arrest warrant for Omar Ayub Khan issued

Fazal Sher Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and others over their persistent non-appearance in a case registered against them in connection with Section 144 violation.

Magistrate Shahzad Khan, hearing the case, issued arrest warrants for Omar Ayub Khan, Aamer Dogar, and Aamir Mughal due to their absence in the proceedings, in a case registered against them and other leaders at Industrial Area police station. PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

During the hearing, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan filed an application through his lawyer seeking one-day exemption for his client from personal appearance before it. The court approved Gohar’s application.

The court did not hear arguments on the accused’s acquittal application and adjourned the case till April 23.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to 56 PTI workers arrested in different cases in connection with the PTI November 26 protest.

ATC judge Abul Muhammad Hasnat Zulqaranain, while hearing PTI’s workers post-bail arrest application, granted bail to 56 workers in cases registered against them at Tarnol and Kohsar police stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

