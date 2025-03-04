AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

NA panel told about impediments to operational functioning of BISP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid has said the absence of a dedicated cadre and shortage of officers, and officials are serious impediments to BISP’s operational functioning.

She said this in the meeting of Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety presided over by Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur on Monday.

The ban on recruitments imposed by the federal government has adversely impacted the institutional growth and continuity since 2012, the BISP chairperson said, adding that BISP relied heavily on deputationists to run its affairs.

The committee asked Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad to formulate a proposal highlighting these challenges as well as their solutions, for submission to the government.

The NA committee discussed its subcommittee’s report to “critically evaluate and monitor BISP’s implementation of its newly proposed payment disbursement model, ensuring transparency and efficiency.”

The NA panel unanimously approved Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2025 moved by Shazia Marri.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Shaheen Khalid Butt briefed the committee on PBM’s operational framework.

The panel expressed concern over proposed amendments to the Memorandum of Association of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), and asked the government side to brief the committee on the matter in the coming days.

The NA committee also expressed “profound concern” over the unexplained absence of the secretary poverty alleviation and social safety, directing that all “future absences must be formally communicated in writing well in advance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025.

