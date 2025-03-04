AIRLINK 174.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.35%)
NA body for harmonising public complaint system

Published 04 Mar, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal, unanimously, reiterated their commitment to working together in refining and harmonising the system to better serve the people of Pakistan.

The committee met with MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan in the chair at the Parliament House on Monday.

Furthermore, it was agreed that, moving forward, similar meetings will be held in collaboration with the Standing Committee, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

This initiative aims to foster greater coordination and expedite the resolution of public complaints, ensuring a more responsive and citizen-centric governance framework.

The committee convened the first-ever meeting of its kind, bringing together representatives from the grievance redressal systems of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The primary objective of this initiative was to streamline and enhance the grievance redressal mechanism across Pakistan, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and swift resolution of public concerns.

During the meeting, participants engaged in productive discussions and emphasised the need for a collaborative and integrated approach to strengthening the grievance redressal framework.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Raja Qamarul Islam, Muneeba Iqbal, Malik Shah, Naveed Aamir, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mujahid Ali, Hameed Hussain, and Khurram Shahzad Virk. Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, secretary to chief minister Sindh, special secretary to chief minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, special secretary to chief minister Punjab, secretary to chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan, additional secretary Balochistan and senior officers.

