Main gate: LHC security men recover pistol, 15 bullets

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court security personals on Monday recovered a pistol and 15 bullets from a suspicious person at the main gate.

The suspect was handed over to Old Anarkali police for further investigation.

A press release said, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum praised the performance of the court’s security team and staff.

It stated that the security measures at the LHC have been further tightened following the orders of the chief justice. The security personnel stationed at all entry and exit points have been instructed to thoroughly check every visitor.

The chief justice asserted that there would be no compromise on security measures within the court premises.

