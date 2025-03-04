Illegal detention of citizen: IHC orders filing FIR against SP CTD, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered registration of a case against SP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), SHO Secretariat and other accused police officers for allegedly keeping a citizen in illegal detention.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, on Monday, heard the petition of Muhammad Ali, father of the detenu Ali Muhammad through Sher Afzal Marwat advocate against alleged detention of the later by Islamabad police officers.

The statement of Ali Muhammad, who was allegedly kept in illegal police detention and later recovered, was recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 and the same was presented before the IHC bench, while his lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat read the statement during the hearing.

At this, the DSP legal said that they have not received a copy of Ali Muhammad’s statement under Section 164, as yet.

Justice Kayani issued directions to the inspector general (IG) of the Islamabad police to register a case against police officials upon receipt of a copy of this order and arrest all the police officials including SP CTD after registering an FIR against them.

The DSP legal requested the court that they would form a JIT in this matter. However, Justice Kayani said that no JIT; if one person can understand a thing, there is no need for the three persons.

He directed that the FIR should be registered by the next hearing; then they would see where the investigation goes. He remarked that if they are innocent, they will join the investigations. He added that had there ever been an investigation without registration of an FIR.

He said that the IG Islamabad police should submit the report on the next hearing as what action they had taken. The judge also said that the IG will be summoned on the next hearing and then they would see who has to conduct the investigation.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till March 11 for further proceedings.

Through this writ petition, the petitioner has prayed for issuance of direction to respondents No 1 and 2 to produce his son/ Ali Muhammad, who had allegedly been abducted by police officials of Islamabad Capital Territory from Ghori Town, Islamabad on 26.04.2024.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that on complaint of the petitioner, FIR No 771/24 dated 12.05.2024 U/S 365 PPC, PS Khanna, Islamabad has been registered. He contended that some police officials have been identified in the CCTV footage who have taken the detenu by force, despite whereof, FIR has not been registered against those police officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025