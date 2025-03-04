Investment in agricultural sector: Governor invites Korean investors

LAHORE: A Korean delegation comprising businessmen led by Habib Gilani called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House Lahore.

During the meeting, Habib Gilani gave a detailed briefing to the governor on the visit of the Korean businessmen delegation. The meeting reiterated the need to promote trade relations between the two countries. Honorary Consul General Suba Khan was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that trade and foreign investment fosters development in a country and Pakistan is committed to increasing investment and investor-friendly policies. He said that creating a peaceful and conducive environment for foreign investors is the government’s top priority. He said that there is a need to strengthen people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Korea.

The governor said that there should be more exchange of trade delegations between the two countries. He also invited the Korean delegation to invest in modern farming in the agricultural sector. He said that Pakistan has vast potential for meat export and trade in the agricultural sector.

Habib Gilani said that the Korean delegation will further expand its business in Pakistan.

