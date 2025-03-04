Frequent, severe traffic jams major concern during Ramazan

KARACHI: The frequent and severe traffic jams near the port and terminals in Karachi are a major concern, particularly during Ramazan, when the situation becomes even more precarious and unbearable. To mitigate this issue, urgent planning and a structured approach are required, said Ateeq ur Rehman (economic & financial analyst).

Further, due to the worsening traffic congestion influenced by heavy and long vehicles and also dilapidated infrastructure, these roads and bridges near the port and terminals have become increasingly dangerous, leading to fatal accidents on a daily basis.

The lack of proper maintenance, coupled with poorly designed roads, has created hazardous conditions for commuters. Among all road users, motorcyclists are often the most vulnerable, as they are more prone to accidents due to the lack of protective barriers and the challenges of navigating through heavy traffic.

He added that it is humbly suggested that avoid delays in unloading cargo from ships. Address the acute shortage of skilled labour at the port by prioritizing the recruitment and deployment of dedicated, trained personnel.

Further, implement same-day clearance procedures and ensure quick container rollover to the next vessel.

If these steps are taken on priority basis, it will significantly ease traffic jams, congestion and shall improve operational efficiency.

