AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
BOP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
FFL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
PIAHCLA 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
PIBTL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
POWER 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
SEARL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,770 Increased By 6.1 (0.05%)
BR30 35,245 Increased By 0 (0%)
KSE100 112,336 Increased By 349.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 34,804 Increased By 128.2 (0.37%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

Frequent, severe traffic jams major concern during Ramazan

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: The frequent and severe traffic jams near the port and terminals in Karachi are a major concern, particularly during Ramazan, when the situation becomes even more precarious and unbearable. To mitigate this issue, urgent planning and a structured approach are required, said Ateeq ur Rehman (economic & financial analyst).

Further, due to the worsening traffic congestion influenced by heavy and long vehicles and also dilapidated infrastructure, these roads and bridges near the port and terminals have become increasingly dangerous, leading to fatal accidents on a daily basis.

The lack of proper maintenance, coupled with poorly designed roads, has created hazardous conditions for commuters. Among all road users, motorcyclists are often the most vulnerable, as they are more prone to accidents due to the lack of protective barriers and the challenges of navigating through heavy traffic.

He added that it is humbly suggested that avoid delays in unloading cargo from ships. Address the acute shortage of skilled labour at the port by prioritizing the recruitment and deployment of dedicated, trained personnel.

Further, implement same-day clearance procedures and ensure quick container rollover to the next vessel.

If these steps are taken on priority basis, it will significantly ease traffic jams, congestion and shall improve operational efficiency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Ateeq Ur Rehman Ramadan Traffic jams accidents Economic and Financial analyst port and terminals

Comments

200 characters

Frequent, severe traffic jams major concern during Ramazan

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Pacts revision with IPPs: Development partners informed of possible scenarios

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

Profitability of listed banks rises 5pc YoY

PCGA report reveals sharp decline in cotton production

PBS conducts first digital census: Around 7.8pc of total population unemployed

PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

Read more stories