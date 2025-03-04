Ex-SG Salman Faruqui’s wife passes away

KARACHI: Shahtaj Faruqui, the wife of former bureaucrat and federal ombudsman Salman Faruqui, has passed away. The news of her demise has left the family and friends in mourning.

Her funeral prayers are scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 4, after Zuhr prayers at Sultan Masjid, located in DHA Karachi. Following the prayers, she will be laid to rest at the PECHS graveyard in Karachi.

In a statement released by the family her ‘Rasam-e-Qul Khawani’ will be held tomorrow on Wednesday March 5, between Asr and Maghrib.

An Iftar dinner will be arranged following the prayers in her honor. Shah Taj Farooqi was the granddaughter of the late Nawab Bahaduruddin of Bengal.