AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
BOP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 27.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.54%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.3%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
PPL 171.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.54%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
SYM 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 58.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,781 Increased By 16.8 (0.14%)
BR30 35,276 Increased By 31.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 112,450 Increased By 463 (0.41%)
KSE30 34,810 Increased By 133.5 (0.39%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

Ex-SG Salman Faruqui’s wife passes away

INP Published 04 Mar, 2025 08:06am

KARACHI: Shahtaj Faruqui, the wife of former bureaucrat and federal ombudsman Salman Faruqui, has passed away. The news of her demise has left the family and friends in mourning.

Her funeral prayers are scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 4, after Zuhr prayers at Sultan Masjid, located in DHA Karachi. Following the prayers, she will be laid to rest at the PECHS graveyard in Karachi.

In a statement released by the family her ‘Rasam-e-Qul Khawani’ will be held tomorrow on Wednesday March 5, between Asr and Maghrib.

An Iftar dinner will be arranged following the prayers in her honor. Shah Taj Farooqi was the granddaughter of the late Nawab Bahaduruddin of Bengal.

Shahtaj Faruqui Salman Faruqui wife passes away Salman Faruqui

Comments

200 characters

Ex-SG Salman Faruqui’s wife passes away

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Pacts revision with IPPs: Development partners informed of possible scenarios

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

Profitability of listed banks rises 5pc YoY

PCGA report reveals sharp decline in cotton production

PBS conducts first digital census: Around 7.8pc of total population unemployed

PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

Read more stories