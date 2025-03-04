AIRLINK 174.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.35%)
E-Khidmat Marakaz revolutionising governance: PITB chief

Recorder Report Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 07:38am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that e-Khidmat Marakaz (centres) are revolutionising governance by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and streamlining service delivery.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here to review e-Khidmat Marakazs on Monday.

He said that in the past, citizens had to navigate lengthy procedures and visit multiple government offices for essential services. “Now, with the establishment of e-Khidmat Marakazs, they can conveniently access over 162 services under one roof, making the process faster, more efficient, and citizen-friendly,” he added.

On this occasion, the meeting was told that over 8 million citizens have availed various government services through 15 e-Khidmat Marakazs established across Punjab. These facilitation centres have streamlined service delivery by eliminating long queues and providing district, provincial, and federal services under one roof, ensuring convenience and efficiency for the public.

It was also revealed that e-Khidmat Marakazs have facilitated over 1.5 million citizens with postal services, while 1.15 million people obtained domicile certificates. Additionally, over 1 million driving licenses were issued, 819,745 citizens benefited from information services, 757,325 availed CNIC-related services and over 703,863 obtained e-Stamp Papers.

It may be to mention here that e-Khidmat Marakaz offer a wide range of over 162 government services, including the issuance of character, birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates, domicile, learner driving licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payment, CNIC issuance, NADRA e-Sahulat, postal services, vehicle ownership transfer, property registration, route permits, e-stamp papers, and arms licenses. Citizens can access these essential services in a hassle-free manner under one roof.

