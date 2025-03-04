AIRLINK 174.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

ATC frame amended charges against Qureshi, others

Recorder Report Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 07:40am

LAHORE: An anti terrorism court on Monday framed amended charges against PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders and workers in three May 9 riots cases.

The court directed the prosecution to present its witnesses on March 06.

The court conducted the hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail in all three cases including burning police vehicles near Corps Commander House.

Earlier, the attendance of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Dr. Yasmin Rashid was also marked. All the accused persons pleaded not guilty and decided to contest the trial.

