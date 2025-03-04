AIRLINK 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.16%)
Pakistan

Lal Masjid case: ATC again extends physical remand of wife of Maulana Abdul Aziz

Recorder Report Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, again extended the physical remand of Umme Hassan, the wife of Lal Masjid chief cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz, along with 11 others including both men and women for another two days, in a case registered against them in connection with the alleged attack and firing on a police van.

ATC judge, Abual Muhammad Hassan Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, further extended the physical remand of Maulana Abdul Aziz’s wife and others in a case registered against them at Shehzad Town police station under terrorism charges.

Earlier, the police produced the accused before the court, following the expiry of the previous remand and requested the court to further extend the remand of the accused in order to complete the investigation of the case.

The prosecution told the court that further remand of the accused was required for recovery of the anti-riot gear and arrest of other accused involved in the incident.

Objecting to the police request, the defence counsel requested the court to reject the police’s plea for an extension in physical remand.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended the physical remand of the accused for another two days and ordered to produce them before it on March 5.

