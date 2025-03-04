AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
Petroleum dealers call off strike

Published 04 Mar, 2025

ISLAMABAD: After a successful round of talks with the federal government, the petroleum dealers association has called off its planned strike.

Petroleum minister Dr Musaddiq Malik talked with in which leaders of the dealers association were also present including Ogra chairman and officials of petroleum ministry.

Sources said the proposal to deregulate the prices of petroleum products was opposed while it was decided that complete input would be taken from the association over the process of deregulation.

It requires mentioning that earlier, the minister announced deregulation of rates of oil sector.

