Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

Shehbaz urges British HC to help build lasting peace in Gaza, Ukraine

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday emphasised the need for collective efforts to build lasting peace in Gaza and Ukraine.

The prime minister, while talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, who paid a courtesy call on him, discussed global issues with her, calling for lasting peace in the region. Sharif conveyed his greetings to King Charles III and wished him a speedy recovery to full health. He reiterated his invitation to King Charles to undertake a royal visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Sharif expressed satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral ties between the two countries.

Marriott said the UK was committed to strengthening its ties with Pakistan and to continue partnering in the country’s national progress and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

