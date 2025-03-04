Deferred PM-Bilawal meeting to be held today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s meeting scheduled for today (Monday) has been deferred to Tuesday (tomorrow).

“Bilawal Bhutto, who had to arrive in Islamabad today, will now come to the capital city tomorrow,” sources said.

The meeting scheduled today has been postponed owing to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s busy schedule, sources shared.

PPP Chairman had to attend a session at the Prime Minister’s House but the meeting has been put off till tomorrow.

“The meeting was postponed due to some unavoidable engagements of the prime minister, and now PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will meet him tomorrow or the day after tomorrow at the prime minister’s house, where heads of federal coalition parties will convene to discuss administrative matters.”

As per the report, Bilawal will express to the PM his party’s serious reservations over violations of agreements made between the PPP and the ruling coalition. Sources revealed that in the meeting, Bilawal will also raise concerns over the Punjab government’s refusal to provide funds to PPP MPAs, an issue that has created tensions between the allies.