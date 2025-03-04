World Wildlife Day: Awareness walk at GCUF

FAISALABAD: Wildlife is the backbone of a balanced ecosystem, and its protection is a collective responsibility that requires joint efforts from individuals, institutions, and governments.

Said Dr Rauf-I-Azam Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad on the international day of Wildlife.

He further said that over the past few years, climate change, illegal hunting, and lack of awareness have significantly impacted biodiversity, leading to habitat destruction and species endangerment.

3rd March is globally recognized as World Wildlife Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the significance of wildlife conservation and promoting international efforts to protect endangered species and ecosystems.

