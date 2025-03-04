AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

Azma rejects KP govt’s claims of launching 625 projects in 365 days

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, has said that the KP government’s claim of launching 625 projects in 365 days is nothing but a joke.

“A year has only 365 days, so how did the KP government manage to initiate 625 projects within a year?” she questioned.

She further remarked that a province struggling to fund its universities, to the extent of selling university lands, should not make false claims about launching 625 projects. “Gandapur’s so-called 625 projects will be as fictitious as the ‘billion trees’ initiative,” she added.

Azma Bokhari further said that KP is excelling not in development but in lawlessness, terrorism, and corruption.

In a rejoinder to a statement by Barrister Saif, Azma said, “We have not seen a single minister or the Chief Minister of KP inaugurating any new project throughout the entire year. The Chief Minister didn’t even show up at his office 685 times in a year—did supernatural beings launch these projects?” she added.

She pointed out that in KP, government employees frequently protest for their salaries, while local representatives struggle for funds. She also criticized Gandapur, claiming that his priorities do not include the poor people of KP but rather “the prisoner in Adiala.”

She said, “Corruption is at its peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and even the officials of the accountability committee are involved in it. The very committee that was supposed to ensure accountability is itself questionable, considering those who looted watches, rings, and the infamous 190 million scandal,” she said.

