Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally launched the ‘Chief Minister Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’ by conducting a digital balloting.

The CM conducted an automatic digital balloting of the scheme by giving different numbers and congratulated the lucky users who succeeded in the scheme. She directed to complete the solar panel installation process as soon as possible.

She said, “We want to provide maximum relief to the people from expensive electricity, there should be no delay in this regard. The free solar panel scheme should be completed at the earliest.”

On this occasion, it was informed that after physical verification, the installation of solar systems will start across the province by the end of March. The first phase of the free solar panel scheme installation will be completed by the end of July.

Secretary Energy gave a detailed briefing to CM Punjab about the ‘Chief Minister Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’. He apprised that 94483 solar systems will be installed in the first phase under the ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’. Solar systems will be installed free of charge for consumers consuming up to 200 units per month in the province. 861000 consumers applied for obtaining free solar panel scheme. The entire process of the free solar panel scheme was completed through end-to-end digitization.

It was further informed in the briefing that 47182 systems of 0.55 kW and 47301 systems of 1.1 kW will be installed. Consumers consuming 100 units per month and up to 200 units per month will be given free solar systems. Verification will be done using the reference number and CNIC number listed on the consumer’s monthly bill. A helpline has also been set up to assist and facilitate the consumers who receive free solar panels.

The solar panels and inverter will be linked to the consumer’s computerized identity card to protect them from theft. It was apprised in the briefing that installing one lakh solar systems in Punjab will reduce carbon emissions by 57,000 tonnes. The free solar panel scheme will also reduce the burden of subsidy on the federal government.

