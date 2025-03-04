CM Maryam vows to protect forests, wildlife

LAHORE: “Punjab will be made a role model for the protection and promotion of forests and wildlife,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Wildlife Day.

She added, “Comprehensive measures for the protection of forests and wildlife in Punjab are a clear proof of our commitment. This is the first government that is implementing Islamic teachings and legal requirements of respecting and protecting the rights of animals other than humans.”

The CM added, “During one year, strictest measures have been taken against animal violence, abuse, illegal possession and hunting throughout Punjab. For the first time, Animal Rights and Protection Act have been made comprehensive and rules have been made more effective.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Fines have been imposed, and cases have been registered for illegal hunting of wild animals and birds. Punjab’s first wildlife force has been formed, and women have been made part of it. It will be of great help in the protection of wildlife.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025