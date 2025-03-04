Martin Dow group wins GDEIB Award in six categories

Karachi: Martin Dow, a pharmaceutical and healthcare group in Pakistan, received the Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) Awards in six categories.

The group was recognized for excellence in Leadership and Accountability, Recruitment, Advancement and Retention, Job Design and Compensation, Work-Life Integration, Flexibility and Benefits, and Community, Government Relations and Philanthropy.

At the event, Shahrukh Masood, Chief People Officer, Martin Dow Group, said, “receiving the GDEIB Award 2024 in six categories is a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to build a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization.

We recognize that DEI is a continuous process, and we are committed to sustaining our efforts to create a workplace culture that is welcoming, inclusive, and empowering for all our people.“

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025