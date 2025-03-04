AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

WWF launches app to combat wildlife crimes

Recorder Report Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 08:07am

KARACHI: In a landmark move to protect Pakistan’s diverse wildlife, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) has launched a dedicated mobile application to report and combat wildlife crimes.

The app, introduced on World Wildlife Day 2025, aims to facilitate real-time reporting of illegal activities such as poaching, illegal trade, hunting and mistreatment of wildlife, enabling swift action by relevant authorities.

Pakistan is home to an extraordinary range of wildlife, including common and snow leopards, brown and black bears, Indian pangolins, freshwater and sea turtles, Indus River dolphins, and numerous species of resident and migratory birds. However, these species face escalating threats due to illegal activities that endanger their survival. WWF-Pakistan’s new initiative seeks to bridge the gap between conservationists, law enforcement agencies and the public, fostering a coordinated response to protect the country’s biodiversity.

This initiative aligns with the theme of World Wildlife Day 2025, “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet,” which underscores the need for technological innovation and financial investment in conservation. Advanced tools such as artificial intelligence, camera traps, satellite data, and digital applications play a crucial role in monitoring and safeguarding wildlife.

The newly launched app will act as a reporting and data collection platform, allowing users to document and share information on wildlife crimes. This data will assist law enforcement agencies and conservationists in taking timely and effective action against offenders.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, emphasised that tackling wildlife crimes requires an inclusive, multi-stakeholder approach. “Protecting our wildlife demands collective action from government bodies, law enforcement agencies, conservationists, and local communities. Through capacity-building, collaboration, and technological advancements, we can strengthen conservation efforts and deter illegal wildlife activities,” he said.

He further highlighted that the application will serve as a crucial link between wildlife officials, conservation experts, and the general public. “We need to work together and take immediate action to curb wildlife crimes, which are a leading cause of species decline at local, national, and international levels,” he added.

Wildlife and natural habitats are essential for ecological balance and contribute significantly to the economic and social well-being of communities.

