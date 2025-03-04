Digitisation of air cargo operations: PSW initiates design, development phase of ACS

KARACHI: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has initiated the design and development phase of the Airport Community System (ACS), marking a significant step forward in digitizing and streamlining air cargo operations.

The initiative was unveiled during a National Workshop held in Karachi to provide a platform for participants to discuss the development of the ACS and address existing challenges in the air cargo sector.

As an allied system of PSW, the ACS will facilitate seamless information exchange among different entities in the air freight ecosystem. The system aims to collect, convert, and disseminate digital shipment data through integration or by providing interfaces to stakeholders, said Naveed Abbas Memon, Chief Digital Officer (CDO), PSW.

“Under the Pakistan Single Window Act 2021, all public and private entities involved in air cargo operations must align their processes and information requirements with the PSW system. The integrated platform will incorporate features such as data harmonization, unified workflows, and elimination of redundant paperwork and approval processes”.

By bringing airlines, freight forwarders, airport authorities, importers, exporters, agents, private transport operators, Customs, and other government departments onto a single electronic platform, the ACS is expected to significantly reduce processing times, optimize resource utilization, and lower business costs. The system will offer a range of services, including Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Government (G2G), and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) functionalities.

Additionally, the ACS will enable efficient data analytics and reporting capabilities, contributing to overall improvements in Pakistan’s air cargo operations.

To ensure the system meets international standards, PSW has engaged two international experts with assistance from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). These experts will collaborate with PSW throughout the initiative to align the system with global best practices while addressing the specific requirements of Pakistan’s air cargo sector, Memon added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025