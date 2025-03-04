AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
BOP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
FFL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
PIAHCLA 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
PIBTL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
POWER 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
SEARL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,770 Increased By 6.1 (0.05%)
BR30 35,245 Increased By 0 (0%)
KSE100 112,336 Increased By 349.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 34,804 Increased By 128.2 (0.37%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-04

Business community leader condemns ‘artificial’ price hike

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain said that people are being robbed through artificial price hikes as usual in the blessed month, which should be stopped.

He said that inflation has been a major problem for the past several years, ruining people’s standard of living. However, he said, inflation crosses all limits during Ramadan because the administrative mechanism to control prices has become ineffective.

However he welcomed the Prime Minister’s Rs 20 billion Ramadan relief package.

He said that the profiteering mafia needs to be punished harshly as it is robbing poor masses in the holy month of Ramadan. He said that the people are tired of paying the high price of inflation and do not have the strength to bear the situation. He said the masses should be given relief so that they can breathe a sigh of relief. He added that profiteering is on the rise this year, too, and no one can stop these elements.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the central and provincial governments keep making loud claims about ending inflation. Still, the people do not get any relief. With the arrival of the holy month, the profiteers have become active. The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing, and the problems of the middle and poor class continuously increase. He noted that the grip of profiteers and hoarders has strengthened in the markets across the country, and the inflation rate is continuously increasing. The retail and wholesale prices of many essential items are growing.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that, like every year, this year, too, powerful groups involved in the food business had assured the government that prices would not increase, but these assurances proved futile.

He said that if immediate action is not taken against this mafia and middlemen, a second wave of inflation will also come during the same month, further reducing the people’s purchasing power.

He demanded that the central and provincial governments take strict measures to ensure the provision of cheap goods to the people at all levels during the holy month of Ramadan.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that until strict action is taken against illegal profiteers, the people will not get any relief, which will affect the government’s popularity.

In dozens of countries, including Europe, America, Canada, Australia and India, people are given relief on religious and national festivals, but in Pakistan, influential mafias start skinning masses during such times, which is regrettable, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation FPCCI business community Mian Zahid Hussain commodity prices Ramadan Price Control profiteers Ramazan relief package artificial’ price hike

Comments

200 characters

Business community leader condemns ‘artificial’ price hike

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Pacts revision with IPPs: Development partners informed of possible scenarios

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

Profitability of listed banks rises 5pc YoY

PCGA report reveals sharp decline in cotton production

PBS conducts first digital census: Around 7.8pc of total population unemployed

PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

Read more stories