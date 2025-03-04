JI demands proper gas supply during Ramazan

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Monem Zafar on Monday criticised the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) for failing to provide gas during Sehri and Iftari in the holy month of Ramzan despite its promises.

He highlighted that the SSGCL could not adhere to its own load-shedding schedule, causing immense difficulties for residents. Many areas in Karachi faced gas shortages during Sehri on the first day of Ramzan, with the issue persisting the following day.

The JI leader urged the government and SSGCL to address the crisis immediately, emphasising that natural gas is a basic necessity. He blamed flawed government policies for the gas shortage, which has worsened financial hardships for citizens.

He also pointed out that the gas crisis is forcing people to rely on expensive prepared meals, increasing their expenses and health-related costs. He called on the government to fulfil its responsibility and ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers.

