AIRLINK 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
BOP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 27.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.54%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
OGDC 212.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.14%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
PPL 171.44 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.33%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
SYM 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.61%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,781 Increased By 16.8 (0.14%)
BR30 35,276 Increased By 31.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 112,311 Increased By 323.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 34,800 Increased By 123.6 (0.36%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-03-04

FIFA lifts Pakistan’s suspension after constitutional amendments

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: FIFA has lifted its suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after it approved constitutional amendments validated by world soccer’s ruling body and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The PFF approved the amendments at an extraordinary congress in Lahore on Thursday, fulfilling the requirement for ending the suspension set by FIFA last month.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 2 March 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on 6 February 2025,” FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA suspended the PFF in 2017 and 2021 due to third-party interference. Its last ban was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF’s normalisation committee said it had regained full control of the federation’s premises and finances.

FIFA Pakistan Football Federation AFC

Comments

200 characters

FIFA lifts Pakistan’s suspension after constitutional amendments

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Pacts revision with IPPs: Development partners informed of possible scenarios

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

Profitability of listed banks rises 5pc YoY

PCGA report reveals sharp decline in cotton production

PBS conducts first digital census: Around 7.8pc of total population unemployed

PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

Read more stories