AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
BOP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
FFL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
PIAHCLA 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
PIBTL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
POWER 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
SEARL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,770 Increased By 6.1 (0.05%)
BR30 35,245 Increased By 0 (0%)
KSE100 112,197 Increased By 210.3 (0.19%)
KSE30 34,742 Increased By 65.9 (0.19%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

Illegal detention of citizen: IHC orders filing FIR against SP CTD, others

Terence J Sigamony Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered registration of a case against SP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), SHO Secretariat and other accused police officers for allegedly keeping a citizen in illegal detention.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, on Monday, heard the petition of Muhammad Ali, father of the detenu Ali Muhammad through Sher Afzal Marwat advocate against alleged detention of the later by Islamabad police officers.

The statement of Ali Muhammad, who was allegedly kept in illegal police detention and later recovered, was recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 and the same was presented before the IHC bench, while his lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat read the statement during the hearing.

At this, the DSP legal said that they have not received a copy of Ali Muhammad’s statement under Section 164, as yet.

Justice Kayani issued directions to the inspector general (IG) of the Islamabad police to register a case against police officials upon receipt of a copy of this order and arrest all the police officials including SP CTD after registering an FIR against them.

The DSP legal requested the court that they would form a JIT in this matter. However, Justice Kayani said that no JIT; if one person can understand a thing, there is no need for the three persons.

He directed that the FIR should be registered by the next hearing; then they would see where the investigation goes. He remarked that if they are innocent, they will join the investigations. He added that had there ever been an investigation without registration of an FIR.

He said that the IG Islamabad police should submit the report on the next hearing as what action they had taken. The judge also said that the IG will be summoned on the next hearing and then they would see who has to conduct the investigation.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till March 11 for further proceedings.

Through this writ petition, the petitioner has prayed for issuance of direction to respondents No 1 and 2 to produce his son/ Ali Muhammad, who had allegedly been abducted by police officials of Islamabad Capital Territory from Ghori Town, Islamabad on 26.04.2024.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that on complaint of the petitioner, FIR No 771/24 dated 12.05.2024 U/S 365 PPC, PS Khanna, Islamabad has been registered. He contended that some police officials have been identified in the CCTV footage who have taken the detenu by force, despite whereof, FIR has not been registered against those police officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC CTD SHO

Comments

200 characters

Illegal detention of citizen: IHC orders filing FIR against SP CTD, others

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Pacts revision with IPPs: Development partners informed of possible scenarios

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

Profitability of listed banks rises 5pc YoY

PCGA report reveals sharp decline in cotton production

PBS conducts first digital census: Around 7.8pc of total population unemployed

PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

Read more stories