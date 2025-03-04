Saudi envoy meets Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM)/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, here on Monday.

Both expressed their commitment to further strengthen the existing deep-rooted ties between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

The ambassador conveyed Ramazan greetings for DPM and people of Pakistan. The DPM reciprocated the same for the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the DPM chaired a meeting to review progress on foreign investments in maritime and aviation sectors.

Secretaries of Defence, Privatisation, BOI, Law, Maritime Affairs, and senior officials from other relevant departments attended the meeting.

