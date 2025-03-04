Darul Uloom attack and evolving terror threat

EDITORIAL: There appear to be no signs of the terror menace abating with the suicide attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, in Nowshera on February 28 highlighting the constantly evolving nature of security challenges, and the need for the governments at Centre and in province to step up crackdown on terrorists and extremists before the situation spirals further out of control.

Media reports have detailed how the suicide attacker targeted the emir of JUI-S Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, who was also the head of the seminary and the son of the late Maulana Samiul Haq. Five other individuals also lost their lives in the incident while at least 18 were injured.

Reports indicate that the seminary had previously received threats from the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP).

While the group has yet to claim responsibility, given the seminary’s symbolism and history, it would not be unreasonable to infer that the ISKP may be the culprit here.

It’s worth noting that Darul Uloom Haqqania has deep historical links with the Afghan Taliban, which in turn has been engaged in violent ideological clashes with the ISKP.

It is often argued by many that ISKP has ideological differences with the Afghan Taliban and their supporters, who follow the Deoband school of thought. Against this backdrop, therefore, an attack on a seminary historically linked to the Taliban can be seen as part of the ISKP’s ongoing campaign to challenge its ideological opponents and expand its influence through violent confrontation.

This latest attack, therefore, underscores the dangerous spillover from Afghanistan’s instability, where militant groups like the TTP, ISKP, ETIM and Al Qaeda fuel an environment of sustained violence and ideological warfare.

Among these groups, while the TTP has inflicted the most direct harm on Pakistan, the ISKP must not be underestimated either. The group has demonstrated a ruthless ambition to expand its influence beyond Afghanistan, and the Darul Uloom Haqqania attack may turn out to be a calculated move sending a message to ideological adversaries, and further destabilising the region through targeted violence.

A recent UN Security Council report underscored the severity of the danger it poses, identifying ISKP as “the greatest extraregional terrorist threat”.

This alarming assessment highlights the urgency of stronger counter-terror efforts, as the seminary attack exposed a glaring intelligence failure that cost innocent lives. Notably, unlike many recent attacks targeting security forces or government installations, this one deliberately struck civilians.

This aligns with a concerning trend, as civilian casualties from terrorist attacks more than doubled in February compared to the previous month, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

The report notes that terrorist attacks last month claimed the lives of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, marking the first time since August 2024 that civilian casualties exceeded those of security forces, indicating that the nature of the terror threat may be evolving.

It is clear that we now need a thorough investigation, not only to identify those behind this latest atrocity, but also to pinpoint the weaknesses and failures within the counter-terror framework. The fact remains that terrorist groups evolve at a pace far quicker than the state and its institutions can counter them.

Pakistan is home to a diverse array of terror networks capable of adapting to shifting circumstances. As a result, despite the achievements of various military operations over the years, these groups have continuously found ways to circumvent counter-terror measures, exploit security gaps and re-establish their presence in new or unexpected forms.

Pakistan’s counter-terror efforts, therefore, must become more agile and adaptive to match the evolving nature of the terror threat.

A counter-terror strategy that is intelligence-driven, enhances inter-agency coordination, leverages technological advancements, empowers civilian counterterrorism departments and focuses on regional cooperation is the need of the hour.

Most importantly, a holistic approach beyond military action — incorporating political, economic and social measures — is crucial to countering the ideological narratives that drive extremism.

