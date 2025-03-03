AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
Pfizer could move outside manufacturing to the US, says CEO

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday the drugmaker might move overseas manufacturing to its existing plants in the U.S., if required, as the Donald Trump administration threatens numerous tariffs on imported goods.

“We have all the capabilities here and the manufacturing sites are operating in good capacity right now. If something happens, we will try to mitigate by transferring from manufacturing sites outside to manufacturing sites here.” Bourla said at the TD Cowen healthcare conference.

Trump to decide US tariff levels on Mexico, Canada as Tuesday deadline approaches

Last month, President Trump tasked his economics team with devising plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that taxes U.S. imports. The U.S president has imposed a 10% tariff across all Chinese imports into the U.S. and proposed a 25% levy on most goods from Mexico and Canada.

Pfizer US tariffs Trump tariffs

