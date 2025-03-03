Wheat up 1-2 cents, corn down 1-3, soy down 2-3

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday.

Wheat - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel

Wheat futures rose from one-month lows hit on Friday as export-boosting dollar weakness generated bargain buying, while concern about crop weather in the U.S. and Black Sea region also supported prices.

Rains are expected to move into some wheat-growing regions of the U.S. Plains this week, where industry players have raised concerns about overly dry weather, an analyst note said.

Australia raised its estimate of national wheat production during the 2024/25 season by around 2.2 million metric tons.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last up 1-3/4 cents to $5.57-1/2 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last up 2-1/2 cents to $5.75-1/2 a bushel and Minneapolis May spring wheat was up 1 cent to $5.98-3/4 a bushel.

Corn - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel

Corn futures ticked down on worries over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on agricultural trade. Mexico is a major buyer of U.S. corn.

Beneficial rains in Argentina’s corn belt are also weighing on prices, an analyst note said.

U.S. exporters sold 114,000 metric tons of corn to Mexico for 2024/25 delivery, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

CBOT May corn was last down 3 cents to $4.66-1/2 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel

Soybean futures also edged down on concerns about possible retaliation against U.S. agricultural exports after the Trump administration said new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and additional tariffs on goods from China are set to begin on Tuesday. China is a major buyer of U.S. soybeans.

Supply from a large Brazilian soy harvest is set to hit the global market in the coming weeks, weighing on U.S. soy futures.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 3-3/4 cents to $10.22 per bushel.