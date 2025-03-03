AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
BOP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
FCCL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
FFL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.44%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
OGDC 211.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.39%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
POWER 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
PPL 170.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.4%)
PRL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.84%)
PTC 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
SEARL 84.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-3.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
SYM 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.73%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.56%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -105 (-0.88%)
BR30 35,245 Decreased By -343.8 (-0.97%)
KSE100 111,987 Decreased By -1264.8 (-1.12%)
KSE30 34,676 Decreased By -518 (-1.47%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanese president heads to Saudi for first trip abroad

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2025 05:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was travelling to Saudi Arabia on Monday for his first trip abroad since taking office earlier this year, the presidency said.

Aoun, a former army chief thought to be backed by Riyadh and Washington, was elected on January 9, ending a more than two-year power vacuum amid a crippling political and economic crisis.

His election was made possible by the weakening of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah during a devastating war with Israel.

“Joseph Aoun left Rafic Hariri International Airport for Riyadh,” accompanied by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, the presidency said in a statement.

Ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia have been strained for years. In 2016, Riyadh halted $3 billion in military aid to the Lebanese army, citing Hezbollah’s influence on policies.

Lebanon’s new president to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia

“During my visit, I will seek, if possible, to reactivate military aid,” Aoun told Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat in an interview on Friday.

The president said he chose Saudi Arabia as his first destination because of its “historic links” with Lebanon and its role as a regional and global player.

“I hope and expect that Saudi Arabia will help us reset relations in the interest of both countries and overcome recent obstacles,” he said.

He voiced hopes of “building normal economic ties”, saying Lebanon could align with “Vision 2030” – Riyadh’s initiative to diversify its economy beyond oil.

“This would allow the Saudis to return to their second home, Lebanon, while Lebanese look forward to reconnecting with Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Aoun pledged upon taking office to usher in a new era where the Lebanese state would have a “monopoly on weapons”.

Hezbollah, the only faction to retain its weapons after Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, has remained a dominant force in the country.

Aoun also promised a “policy of positive neutrality” and “the best possible relations with brotherly Arab countries”.

Aoun has also received an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to participate in an urgent Arab summit on Gaza in Cairo on Tuesday, according to the Lebanese presidency.

Saudi Arabia Lebanon Joseph Aoun

Comments

200 characters

Lebanese president heads to Saudi for first trip abroad

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 33% YoY to $2.3bn in February 2025

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 settles below 112,000

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

Pakistani, Afghan security forces clash at closed main border crossing

Suicide bomber kills one, injures four in Balochistan’s Kalat District

Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, British HC Marriot discuss bilateral ties, global peace efforts

UK, European leaders join forces to draft Ukraine peace plan to take to US

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

Read more stories