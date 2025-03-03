AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, consumer staples drag

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 04:33pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by information technology and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.89% lower at 16,167.30.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the third review of Sri Lanka’s $2.9 billion bailout, strengthening the South Asian economy’s rebound from a financial crisis.

In a statement, the global lender said it would release about $334 million to the crisis-hit nation, bringing total funding to around $1.3 billion.

Watawala Plantations Plc and Bukit Darah Plc were the top losers on the index, down 80.5% and 11.4%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as real estate, healthcare gain

Trading volume on the index rose to 65.3 million shares from 58.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.18 million) from 1.72 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 226.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.43 billion rupees, the data showed.

