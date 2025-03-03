AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
BOP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
FCCL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
FFL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.44%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
OGDC 211.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.39%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
POWER 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
PPL 170.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.4%)
PRL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.84%)
PTC 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
SEARL 84.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-3.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
SYM 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.73%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.56%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -105 (-0.88%)
BR30 35,245 Decreased By -343.8 (-0.97%)
KSE100 111,987 Decreased By -1264.8 (-1.12%)
KSE30 34,676 Decreased By -518 (-1.47%)
Mar 03, 2025
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain in early trade; Qatar falls

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 01:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in choppy trade early on Monday, as investors waited to see if imminent US tariffs would be implemented, although the Qatari bourse traded lower.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect on Tuesday, but that President Donald Trump will determine whether to stick with the planned 25% level.

Lutnick’s comments were the first indication from Trump’s administration that it may not impose the full threatened 25% tariffs on all goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, on course to snap a five-day losing streak, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.5%.

Saudi bourse extends losses on lacklustre earnings; Egypt gains

However, utility firm Marafiq plunged more than 8%, after its annual profit nosedived 97%. Dubai’s main share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.4% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Separately, Dubai-based GEMS Education plans to spend around $300 million over the next 2-3 years to increase organic growth, its CEO told Reuters, as it bets on population growth and an inflow of wealthy individuals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.1%. Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged up as upbeat manufacturing data from China, the world’s biggest crude importer, led to renewed optimism for fuel demand, although uncertainty about a Ukraine peace deal and global economic growth from potential US tariffs loomed.

The Qatari index, however, dropped 0.5%, hit by a 2% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank.

MENA Emaar Properties Gulf stocks

