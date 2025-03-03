AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.59 (-5.66%)
Business & Finance

India’s Adani Green raises $1.06 billion for debt refinance

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 11:13am

India’s Adani Green has raised $1.06 billion to refinance a renewable energy project’s 2021 debt facility, it said on Monday, in its first major fund raise since the US indictment of its top executives over an alleged bribery scheme.

Adani Green did not specify if it raised the amount via loan or dollar bonds for the project, located in the western state of Rajasthan.

India’s Adani Group revives US investment plans, FT reports

The company had earlier shelved a $600 million bond issue after federal prosecutors in New York unsealed an indictment in November accusing Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani of bribing Indian officials to persuade them to buy electricity produced by Adani Green Energy.

Adani Group has said the charges were “baseless” and that it would seek “all possible legal recourse.”

