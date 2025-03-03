AIRLINK 176.65 Decreased By ▼ -10.44 (-5.58%)
BOP 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
FCCL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.32 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.85%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
OGDC 212.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.03%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.88%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.91%)
TRG 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,428 Decreased By -823.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 34,814 Decreased By -379.8 (-1.08%)
Mar 03, 2025
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds on Wall Street’s strong finish, weaker yen

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 11:07am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday from a sharp decline in the previous session, underpinned by Wall Street’s strong finish last week and a weaker yen.

The Nikkei rose 1.14% to 37,580.02 by the midday break, after ending at a five-month low on Friday.

The broader Topix climbed 1.27% to 2,716.16.

“The Nikkei fell to a level that prompted investors to scoop up stocks,” said Kiyohide Nagata, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“The Nikkei could have continued falling today but it didn’t despite weak demand from foreign investors. That is because there was a demand for corporate share buybacks.”

Nikkei closes at 3-month low as tech shares drag

Recruit rose 4.65% after the staffing agency announced on Friday that it would buy back as much as 3.5% of its outstanding shares.

Japanese stocks saw the largest foreign outflow in nearly five months in the latest week, hit by a stronger yen, rising inflationary concerns, and uncertainties over US tariff policies. US tariff threats capped the Nikkei’s gains last month despite local firms reporting a robust annual outlook.

The yen fell to as low as 151 to the dollar on Monday, after hitting an over 2-1/2 month high last week.

A weaker local currency tends to boost exporters’ shares, as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 2.13% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Toyota Motor jumped 3.4% to become the biggest support for the Topix. Honda Motor advanced 1.54%.

Seven & i Holdings rose 1% after a report that the retail giant is finalising a plan for its president to step down and be replaced by its first foreign chief.

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes rose, with brokerages rising 2.66% to become the top performer.

Japan Nikkei share

