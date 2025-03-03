AIRLINK 176.37 Decreased By ▼ -10.72 (-5.73%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
FCCL 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.93%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.91%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
OGDC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.16%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.92%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,468 Decreased By -784.2 (-0.69%)
KSE30 34,831 Decreased By -363.4 (-1.03%)
Sports

Pep Guardiola hopeful of Rodri’s return before end of season

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 10:49am

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is excited about his midfielder Rodri’s recovery, and is hopeful that the Ballon d’Or winner will be back in action before the end of the season.

Guardiola had initially ruled Rodri out for the season after the player suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in September. But Rodri, who set himself an early return target after surgery, has now resumed individual training.

“The fans must know they are not the only ones who are excited,” Guardiola told reporters after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

“He was touching the ball today. He was in the locker room … he feels more confident, he feels happier. “I couldn’t expect (it) before, but I think maybe, before the end of the season. Not even in the Club World Cup, but in the Premier League, maybe he’s going to help us.”

Guardiola challenges Man City to show they are still ‘special’ against Real Madrid

However, the manager said the club would be cautious with Rodri’s recovery.

“One step at a time. We don’t have to make stupid decisions to come back weeks earlier and (suffer) steps back. But yeah, looks good. Still, he’s not close to coming back, I would say,” Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola

