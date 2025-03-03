AIRLINK 176.37 Decreased By ▼ -10.72 (-5.73%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
FCCL 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.93%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.91%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
OGDC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.16%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.92%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,428 Decreased By -823.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 34,814 Decreased By -379.8 (-1.08%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Navarro outclasses Arango with ‘double-bagel’ to claim Merida Open title

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 08:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MERIDA: Top seed Emma Navarro made light work of Colombian qualifier Emiliana Arango with a crushing 6-0 6-0 victory in the final of the Merida Open on Sunday as the American claimed her second career title.

World number 10 Navarro, who won the WTA 250 Hobart International last year, needed just 55 minutes to lift her first WTA 500 trophy, wrapping up a dominant run in the tournament in which she didn’t a set.

With a strong serve and powerful groundstrokes, Navarro never allowed Arango to reach a break point, while the U.S. Open semi-finalist won 71 percent of points on return.

The 23-year-old became only the fifth player this century to win a WTA final with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline, and the first since Iga Swiatek’s victory over Karolina Pliskova in the 2021 Italian Open.

Arango, who will reach a career-high singles world ranking of 80 on Monday, could not find her stride following a nearly three-hour semi-final battle against fellow qualifier Daria Saville late on Saturday.

The Colombian world number 133 reached Sunday’s final on the back of an 11-match winning streak, including last week’s winning run at the WTA 125 Cancun Open, but had to play three sets in each of her last three matches.

Emma Navarro Emiliana Arango Merida Open title

Comments

200 characters

Navarro outclasses Arango with ‘double-bagel’ to claim Merida Open title

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories