Australia’s Zampa looking for best form ahead of India semi-final

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 08:06am

Australia spinner Adam Zampa says he is below his best at the Champions Trophy but will still be ready to take big wickets in the semi-final against India on Tuesday.

Zampa took 2-48 in the washed-out group match against Afghanistan and 2-64 in the five-wicket win over England in Lahore to help Australia reach the last four of the ODI tournament.

The veteran legspinner may be key to Australia’s hopes of victory in Dubai, where India, who refused to play in co-hosting nation Pakistan, won their three group matches on spin-friendly wickets.

“Personally, I don’t think I’m bowling quite at my best but I like to think the beauty about me, when I’m not quite at my best and not feeling that great out there, is my ability to still contribute and take those big wickets,” Zampa said.

Mystery spinner Chakravarthy gives India a ‘good headache’

“So, yeah, (I am) obviously working on some stuff at the moment to hopefully get back to my best.

“But as I said, the ability to still do a job for the team and get those big wickets is still there, which to me is really important.”

The Australia squad flew from Lahore to Dubai on Saturday despite knowing they might need to fly back to Pakistan for the second semi-final depending on the result of the India-New Zealand group match.

India duly beat New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday to ensure Australia’s early trip to Dubai was worth it.

South Africa, however, were forced to travel back to Pakistan for the second semi-final against New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council has come under fire over the scheduling but Zampa was not complaining.

“Obviously we had a bit of a hectic schedule playing a couple of games in Pakistan, back and forth in between cities,” he said.

“It’s kind of nice to get here. We’ve got a great facility here at the ICC Academy, changes it up a little bit as well, so yeah, the boys are feeling OK about it.”

